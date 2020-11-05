Adani Power Q2 profit zooms to Rs 2,228 cr

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Adani Power on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 2,228.05 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of improved income.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Power Ltd (APL) said in a regulatory filing.
Total income in the quarter also rose to Rs 8,792.28 crore from Rs 6,815.22 crore a year ago.
Total expenses reduced to Rs 5,898.35 crore from Rs 6,658.44 crore in the year-ago period.
“The Group remains committed to sustainable growth of the energy infrastructure, and becoming a key contributor to the nation’s economic progress,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement. Adani Power Managing Director Anil Sardana said the country’s power demand has started showing strong improvement with revival of its economic growth engine, after the slump brought by the pandemic. “We have a strong belief in the essentiality of conventional power and its compatibility with the renewable growth imperative. With our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy mix portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar energy, we will continue to seize value accretive opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies,” he said.
The company further said during the quarter, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 49.9 per cent and sales volume of 12.6 Billion Units (BU), as compared to a PLF of 59.2 per cent and sales volume of 14.5 BU recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20. This lower performance was primarily a result of “customer back-downs” in Maharashtra and a subdued merchant market, partially offset by higher grid demand and improved coal availability in Rajasthan, as well as full quarter utilization of the recently acquired power plants in Chhattisgarh.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...