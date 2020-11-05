Adani Power Q2 profit zooms to Rs 2,228 cr

Adani Power on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 2,228.05 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of improved income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Power Ltd (APL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter also rose to Rs 8,792.28 crore from Rs 6,815.22 crore a year ago.

Total expenses reduced to Rs 5,898.35 crore from Rs 6,658.44 crore in the year-ago period.

“The Group remains committed to sustainable growth of the energy infrastructure, and becoming a key contributor to the nation’s economic progress,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement. Adani Power Managing Director Anil Sardana said the country’s power demand has started showing strong improvement with revival of its economic growth engine, after the slump brought by the pandemic. “We have a strong belief in the essentiality of conventional power and its compatibility with the renewable growth imperative. With our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy mix portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar energy, we will continue to seize value accretive opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies,” he said.

The company further said during the quarter, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 49.9 per cent and sales volume of 12.6 Billion Units (BU), as compared to a PLF of 59.2 per cent and sales volume of 14.5 BU recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20. This lower performance was primarily a result of “customer back-downs” in Maharashtra and a subdued merchant market, partially offset by higher grid demand and improved coal availability in Rajasthan, as well as full quarter utilization of the recently acquired power plants in Chhattisgarh.