Companies

Adani Power Q4 standalone net loss widens to ₹351 cr

Ahmedabad | Updated on May 06, 2021

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted standalone net loss of ₹503 crore

Our Bureau Adani Power Limited widened its standalone net loss of ₹351 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹346 crore (₹531 crore).

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted standalone net loss of ₹503 crore against ₹1,341 crore in the previous year. Revenues from operations stood at ₹447 crore (₹1,005 crore).

On consolidated basis, Adani Power’s net profit stood at ₹13 crore against a net loss of ₹1,313 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹6,373 crore — up from ₹6,172 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated EBITDA for fourth quarter of the fiscal was at ₹2,143 crore (₹360 crore).

For the fiscal 2020-21, the company’s net profit stood at ₹1,270 crore against a net loss of ₹2,275 crore in the previous year. The company informed that its consolidated EBITDA for fiscal 2020-21 stood at ₹10,597 crore (₹7,059 crore).

Adani Power shares ended at ₹96.90 on the BSE.

Published on May 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Adani Power Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.