Adani Power Q4 standalone net loss widens to ₹351 cr

Adani Power Limited widened its standalone net loss of ₹351 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹346 crore (₹531 crore).
For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted standalone net loss of ₹503 crore against ₹1,341 crore in the previous year. Revenues from operations stood at ₹447 crore (₹1,005 crore).
On consolidated basis, Adani Power’s net profit stood at ₹13 crore against a net loss of ₹1,313 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹6,373 crore — up from ₹6,172 crore in the previous year.
Consolidated EBITDA for fourth quarter of the fiscal was at ₹2,143 crore (₹360 crore).
For the fiscal 2020-21, the company’s net profit stood at ₹1,270 crore against a net loss of ₹2,275 crore in the previous year. The company informed that its consolidated EBITDA for fiscal 2020-21 stood at ₹10,597 crore (₹7,059 crore).
Adani Power shares ended at ₹96.90 on the BSE.
