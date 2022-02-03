Adani Power writes to Maharashtra electricity distribution corporation to clear dues of Rs 10,135 crore

Adani Power has written to Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corp (MSEDCL), for releasing dues of Rs 10,135 crore following the interim order passed by the Supreme Court on January 31, 2022.

“We request you to kindly release Rs 10,135 crore, being 50 per cent of outstanding claimed amount on or before 28.2.2022 and comply with the Hon’ble Supreme Court order,” Adani Power stated in the letter. MSEDCL has to pay Adani Power within four weeks from the time the order was delivered.

Hearing dani Power’s application, the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli warned that if distribution companies like MSEDCL fail to clear dues, then companies will have to shut down power generation.

A couple of days later, on February 2, 2022, a similar order was passed by the same bench, which was hearing the case of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam vs Adani Power (Mundra), wherein the court directed that Adani Power is entitled to the sum equivalent to 50 per cent of the outstanding claim.

According to data from the Power Ministry, Maharashtra topped the defaulters’ list, having an outstanding of nearly Rs 21,250 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with a total outstanding of Rs 21,132 crore.