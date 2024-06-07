Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 10th Edition of Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Kiwa PVEL is an independent laboratory serving the downstream solar industry.

Their annual scorecard highlights manufacturers that have produced PV modules demonstrating noteworthy results in independent testing. Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) is the most comprehensive testing scheme to evaluate PV module reliability and quality through rigorous testing procedures.

Adani Solar's PV modules successfully completed the PQP testing, demonstrating industry-leading reliability and performance metrics. With this recognition, Adani Solar is the only Indian manufacturer to have maintained Top Performer status for seven consecutive years. "We are honoured to win the Top Performer position again, This consistent recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence.

Our Indian-made solar PV modules embody advanced technology, premium components, and superior design for unmatched reliability and performance. We thank our stakeholders for their continued support as we uphold the industry's highest standards and strongest quality controls to foster continual advancement and distinguish Adani Solar in the sector" said Anil Gupta, CEO of Adani Solar.

Adani Solar is the 1st Indian solar manufacturing company to vertically integrate businesses that offer services across the spectrum of photovoltaics manufacturing. It is the first and only vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer with existing 4 GW cell and module, and 2 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing units in India."Congratulations to the Adani Solar team for achieving the Top Performer recognition in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh year," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL.

He further added "We are pleased to see Adani Solar appear in our report once again, and we hope to see the company's continued growth in the near future"The company is also building the nation's first fully integrated and comprehensive solar ecosystem manufacturing facility of 10 GW capacity in Mundra, Gujarat.

