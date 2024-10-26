The Adani group will be acquiring a controlling stake in infrastructure company ITD Cementation for a consideration of over ₹5700 crore, including the primary transaction and open offer.

In a filing to the stock exchanges late on Friday, ITD Cementation said its promoter entity Italian-Thai Development Public Company, entity has entered into agreement to sell its 46.64 per cent stake to Renew Exim DMCC – an Adani group firm – for ₹3,204 crore.

This has triggered the open offer under the Sebi takeover code, and Renew Exim has made an open offer to acquire up to 4.47 crore shares representing 26 per cent of the equity capital of ITD for ₹2553.4 crore.

The primary transaction was made at ₹400 per share while the open offer is being made at ₹571.68 per share, a premium of ₹32.68 to the company’s closing price on the NSE on Friday.

Post the open offer the Adani group would be holding 72.64 per cent stake in ITD cementation, assuming the entire open offer goes through.

