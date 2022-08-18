Adani Total cuts CNG rates after Centre’s move to allocate higher domestic gas

Ahmedabad, Aug 18: Adani Total Gas Ltd on Thursday, welcomed the Centre's decision to increase allocation of domestic gas for city gas distributors and reduced the prices of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across all of its operational geographical areas.

The company has reversed the increase in the prices and reduced the price for domestic PNG by upto ₹3.20 per standard cubic meters (SCM) and that of CNG by up to ₹4.7 per kg. The reduction in the prices has been effected from August 17, 2022 across 19 geographical areas covered by ATGL.

The price cut comes after the company had hiked it by up to 9 per cent a fortnight ago.

The latest reduction, according to company, "will result in considerable savings for the lakhs of consumers."

Stating that the market-linked imported RLNG has been witnessing volatile and significantly higher international prices, ATGL had been calibrating the pass-through of increase in the price of RLNG or UBP to take care of consumer interest.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) decided to increase the allocation of domestic gas and revise downward the unified base price (UBP) applicable for CNG and PNG players.

The revised prices of CNG in Gujarat market is in the range of ₹81.50 per kg to ₹86.90 per kg, as against ₹85.34 per kg to ₹90.74 per kg earlier.

In Rajasthan, the revised price would be ₹82.19 per kg to ₹95.26 per kg.