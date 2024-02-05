Adani Total Gas and INOX India have entered into a mutual support agreement, under which both companies will be “preferred partner” for each other to distribute LNG and LCNG equipment and services and other collaboration opportunities.

Gujarat based INOX India is a cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gas solutions provider.

As preferred partner, Adani Total Gas will get preferential treatment and access to advanced scheduling, and opportunities to establish LNG/LCNG stations, LNG satellite stations, LNG logistics, as well as developing small-scale liquid hydrogen solutions for the industry.

This partnership will also help it to transition long-haul heavy vehicles, buses currently using HSD/diesel to LNG, aiding in 30 per cent reduction of carbon emissions. It will also fast-track setting up of LNG stations across the country for boosting the confidence of fleet operators to embrace LNG as transportation fuel.

The mutual support agreement covers role and obligations on either side to leverage expertise of both to develop the LNG Infrastructure including small-scale LNG plants, LNG stations, bringing economy of scale for conversion of heavy vehicles on LNG, developing best practices towards HSE, fuel efficiency, high quality conversion and services.

