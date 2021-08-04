Adani Total Gas posts ₹138-crore standalone net in Q1

Adani Total Gas posted standalone net profit of₹138 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against ₹46 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a rise of 200 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted net profit of ₹143 crore against ₹39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a jump of 367 per cent. Total consolidated income stood at ₹530 crore against ₹215 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 151 per cent to ₹215 crore for the quarter, the company said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, “We are strongly positioned to continue to significantly expand our CGD networks across all geographical areas.”

Suresh P Manglani, CEO, said, “Despite the severe onslaught of the Covid pandemic, ATGL has delivered an excellent performance for Q1 FY22 on all fronts – by its volume growth, infrastructure growth, financial results and by safely running operations on a 24x7 basis.”

The company's overall sales volumes grew 118 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 140 million standard cubic meters, from 64 mscm in same quarter last year. CNG sales grew 180 per cent to 68 mscm, from 24 mscm in the first quarter of last year, and PNG sales increased 80 per cent to 72 mscm, from 40 mscm last year.

ATGL shares ended positive at ₹902.45 on the BSE on Wednesday.