Adani Total Gas to invest additional ₹12,000 crore in city gas distribution

New Delhi, January 31 The city gas joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France, Adani Total Gas (ATGL) said on Monday that it will invest ₹12,000 crore for developing city gas distribution (CGD) network.

This includes the 14 new geographical areas (GAs) for which it bagged licences in the recently concluded 11th round of CGD bidding by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). This takes the firm’s total investment to ₹20,000 crore to be invested over the next eight years. ATGL is now the largest city gas distribution company catering to 52 GAs, 19 of which are operated along with its strategic JV partner Indian Oil Corporation. These 52 GAs account for 15 per cent of the country covering 124 districts across 18 states and 3 union territories, the company said in a statement.

9 million households

With an increasing basket of products and services in the clean energy sector, ATGL is committed to provide convenient and environment-friendly natural gas for cooking and water heating to more than 9 million households, economic transport fuel for vehicles by establishing around 2,000 CNG stations and clean fuel to industrial and commercial consumers, it added. “To achieve these ambitions, ATGL will be investing ₹12,000 crore in these 14 additional GAs, taking ATGL’s total commitment in the clean energy sector to ₹20,000 crore,” the company announced.

Presence in 95 districts

“Adani Total Gas is one of India’s pioneers in environment-friendly piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). Now with the authorisation of additional 14 geographical areas, our presence expands from 39 to 95 districts,” Adani Total Gas CEO Suresh Manglani said. “With strong support from the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, ATGL is committed to the expeditious development of CGD networks across all these new 52 districts. ATGL will now be catering to 10 per cent of the country’s population with cleaner fuel for households as well as for transportation. Therefore, ATGL is fully committed to play a pivotal role in meeting the clean energy needs of India and this strategic expansion is fully aligned with our commitment of nation building,” he added.