Adani Transmission buys its entire stake in KVTPL

With this project, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach more than 14,808 ckt km of transmission line and more than 27,000 MVA transformation, the company said.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said, “The win also takes the Adani Transmission closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.”

KVPTL Project comprises approximately 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 1500 MVA 400kV GIS Substation at Vikhroli, a north-east suburb in Mumbai. This project is critical to Mumbai as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. This project would enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and would thus help in meeting the city’s future demand, Adani Transmission said in a statement.

KVTPL is a part of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL). ATL had won this project through tariff-based competitive bidding and received the Letter of Intent in December 2019 to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Maharashtra for 35 years.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!