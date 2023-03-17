Adani Transmission has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company “Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd (AEAL).”
In a regulatory filing, Adani Transmission Limited has said that it has floated AEAL for applying parallel distribution license in Aurangabad area.
The authorised and paid up share capital of AEAL is ₹1 lakh (10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each), per the filing.
