Adani Transmission has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company “Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd (AEAL).”

In a regulatory filing, Adani Transmission Limited has said that it has floated AEAL for applying parallel distribution license in Aurangabad area.

The authorised and paid up share capital of AEAL is ₹1 lakh (10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each), per the filing.