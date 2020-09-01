Adani's renewables portfolio exceeds US' installed solar capacity

Adani’s renewable energy portfolio has exceeded the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019.

According to a report by research firm Mercom, Adani’s solar portfolio was 12.32 Gwac at the end of 2019. In the same timeframe, the US had about 1,100,546 MW—or 1.1 billion kilowatts (kW)—of total utility-scale electricity generating capacity, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Further, Adani’s solar energy generation will displace 1.4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, Mercom said. AGEL established its first solar project in just 2015 and now has a combined wind and solar portfolio of 14.62 GWac and 10.1 GW of projects.

This includes Adani Green Energy Ltd, part of the Adani Group, with a current project portfolio of 6 GW including under-construction capacity. Adani is followed by other companies in the renewables energy segment including SB Energy (part of the Softbank Group), alternate investment major Brookfield, First Solar, GCL and others.

Gautam Adani, Group Chairman, has set a target of 25 GWac of renewable power in installed generation capacity by 2025. India has set a renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022. The US EIA has also projected that 13.4 GWac of utility-scale solar power and 5.1 GWac of small solar power will be installed in the US in 2020.