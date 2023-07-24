Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s shares went up by 0.39 per cent as the group made a move to exit the NBFC space. Bain Capital, a global investment firm, has agreed to acquire a substantial 90 per cent stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing.

The investment commitment includes $120 million in primary capital and a $50 million liquidity line. The transaction will result in the complete buyout of the Adani family’s private investments in the company. Despite the ownership change, Gaurav Gupta, the current Managing Director and CEO of Adani Capital, will continue to lead the company and retain a 10 per cent stake.

The shares went up by 0.39 per cent to ₹2426.00 at 10:18 am on BSE.

