Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹4,966.80 crore for acquiring 0.59 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.381 lakh crore. In September. Private equity firm KKR had announced an investment of ₹2,069.5 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 0.25 per cent stake.

RRVL operates India’s largest retail business serving 267 million loyalty customers with an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “We are pleased to further deepen our relationship with ADIA with their continued support as aninvestor in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Their long-standing experience of over decades of value creation globally will further benefit us in implementing our vision and driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. ADIA’s investment in RRVL is a further testament to their belief in the Indian economy and our business fundamentals, strategy and execution capabilities.”

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department, ADIA, said, “Reliance Retail has demonstrated strong growth and adaptability in a market that is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This investment aligns with our strategy of supporting our portfolio companies that are transforming their respective end-markets. We are pleased to partner with the Reliance Group, and increase our exposure to India’s dynamic and fast-growing consumer sector.”