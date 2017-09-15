Adidas launches experience zone HomeCourt in Chennai

Sportswear manufacturer Adidas India launched its first HomeCourt, an experience zone that allows customers to play sports within the store, in Chennai on Friday.

Similar centres have already been launched in Mumbai and New Delhi. Addressing the media at the launch , Dhanashree Sowani, Director – Heartbeat Sports and Outdoor Business Unit, said the company is looking to replicate the model in the large format stores it will launch in coming months. Cricketer Rohit Sharma said that while a sports outlet will help you find the right sportswear, trying it out in a court is a totally different experience and that is what HomeCourt offers. While the experience zone in Chennai store has a football court, Sowani said some experience centres have tennis, basket ball and cricket courts. “We are also adding tread mill, lounge and café to improve the experience,” she added. The store has a print shop that will allow customers to customise their merchandise.