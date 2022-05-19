Aditya Auto ties up with Edscha for manufacturing components

Automotive systems supplier Aditya Auto Products & Engineering has signed a joint venture agreement with the international automotive supplier Edscha for developing, manufacturing and distributing auto components.

Aditya Auto Products & Engineering Private Ltd is headquartered in Bengaluru with 10 manufacturing units spread across key automotive hubs in India and supplies automotive products to most of the passenger and commercial vehicle makers. In India, two out of every three vehicles have an Aditya Auto product.

Currently, Edscha, which has been part of Gestamp, a multinational automotive engineering company, is represented in the Asian market with a total of five locations, one in Thailand, one in Korea and three in China. In India, it has two plants in Pune and one in Chennai. Gestamp also has one technology centre in Pune and employs around 1,700 people in India.

“Aditya Auto’s goal is to advance mobility by enhancing automotive safety, efficiency and comfort. With over 10 manufacturing plants in all key automotive hubs in India, this joint venture will enable Aditya Auto to successfully bring new technologies to our customers in India,” Aditya Auto founder and vice-chairman C Jayaraman said in a statement on Thursday.

“With this step into the Indian subcontinent, we are closing a white spot in our global production network. We will now work intensively on this important growth market. This includes not only driving forward the development of product applications that are specifically tailored to the needs of this market but also being able to manufacture them at market-driven prices in the future thanks to our local production facilities,” Edscha CEO César Pontvianne de la Maza said.