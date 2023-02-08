The Aditya Birla Group has announced its foray into the premium casual dining space, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market, in collaboration with Chef Restaurateur Rahul Akerkar. The Group’s hospitality arm housed under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA) will build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India. ABNA, promoted by Aryaman Vikram Birla, aspires to create the most preferred house of F&B brands in India under its umbrella.

Commenting on the foray, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNA, said, “The dynamism and buoyancy of the Indian consumption story are driving a preference for premium experiences. High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour.

Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants (PCDR) is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences. Our vision is to build the best F&B Brands, with a clear focus on both quality and value for customers. Our partnership with Rahul Akerkar, who has a unique culinary style, is a step in this direction. We are excited at the prospect of developing a distinct PCDR chain. We are in advanced stages of project execution and aim to launch the first restaurant in Mumbai next quarter.”

The partnership

Rahul Akerkar has joined ABNA’s wholly-owned subsidiary as a Creative Director and Director Cuisine and will be responsible for the restaurant’s concept and culinary vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Akerkar said, “I am thrilled to join the team at ABNA and introduce our latest concept—a casual, neighborhood, restaurant for all seasons, weeknight dates, or lunches with a co-worker. The food with a European backbone is an ode to my mixed Indian and European parentage and my travels across the globe. Much of the cooking will be over live fire with bold, clean flavours, demonstrating a commitment to the freshest ingredients available & an impeccable flair for combining them.“

ABNA currently operates Jolie’s, a members-only club, spanning across ~30,000 square feet at Worli, in the heart of Mumbai.