Aditya Birla Fashion to set up garment unit in AP

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) will set up a greenfield garment manufacturing unit at Pulivendula in Kadapa district with an investment of ₹110 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the facility on Friday.

The factory is likely to provide employment to about 2,100 people, mostly women.

“I wish this finally grows into a major garment hub employing more than 10,000-20,000 women,” he said, addressing a gathering.

He said a model housing colony named ‘Jagananna Housing Colony’, which can house 25,000 people, will come up near the ABFRL garment manufacturing unit, making it convenient for the women employees.

He said the State Government has asked the Centre to sanction a Mega Integrated Textile Park in Kadapa district. It can be developed as an Integrated Textile and Apparel Cluster.