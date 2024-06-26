The Aditya Birla Group plans to invest $50 million in the US to set up an advanced materials site to develop and manufacture customised speciality products and epoxy solutions for their market.

The company has acquired 35 acres of land in Beaumont, Texas – strategically located on the US Gulf Coast near major energy and materials providers – for the first phase of this project. The investment will be done by Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), through its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said the development of a new chemicals facility is part of the strategy to apply the group’s deep manufacturing expertise in new markets.

“As we continue to grow our presence in the US, our investment will support the revitalisation of the growing American manufacturing sector and demonstrates our commitment to customers,” he added.

The Group has invested over $15 billion in American businesses, becoming the largest Indian investor in the US. The new facility will further the Advanced Materials business’ leadership in epoxy products, which includes leading manufacturing and R&D centres in Thailand, India and Germany that serve customers in over 65 countries.

Jayant V Dhobley, CEO and Business Head of Global Chemicals, Aditya Birla Group, said the chemicals business is well-positioned to capture a significant part of the over $2-billion market for US epoxy solutions.

The company will work with customers to develop innovative solutions in sectors such as construction, renewable energy, automotive and aerospace, and help them take advantage of opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act, he said.

The facility will join Aditya Birla Group’s growing manufacturing presence in the US, which includes its investments in Novelis and Birla Carbon.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit