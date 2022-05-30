Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ties up with global firm for real estate investment

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in collaboration with BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management advisor, will form a structured credit investment vehicle.

The vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier-I metropolitan locations.

As part of the collaboration, ABSL AMC will rely on the advice from BentallGreenOak while recommending investment opportunities to the investment committee.

Strong revival

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said the real estate sector is seeing a strong revival with housing loan interest rates at decadal low and property prices largely remaining flat. This will aid in affordability and further lead to higher demand, especially in the residential real estate segment, he said.

Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO, BentallGreenOak, said the residential real estate sector in India is structurally attractive, driven by favourable demographics, a healthy domestic talent pool, low mortgage rates and improving transparency.

BentallGreenOak serves the interests of over 750 institutional clients with about $78 billion of assets under management and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe.