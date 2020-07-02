Aditya Khaitan appointed Chairman of Eveready

Aditya Khaitan, younger son of late Brij Mohan Khaitan, has been appointed Chairman of Eveready Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Williamson Magor Group.

Aditya was previously the Vice-Chairman of the company, a stock market notification by Eveready said.

In March last year, he had been elevated as Chairman of McLeod Russel, another group flagship and amongst the largest bulk tea producers in India.