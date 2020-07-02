Companies

Aditya Khaitan appointed Chairman of Eveready

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Aditya Khaitan, younger son of late Brij Mohan Khaitan, has been appointed Chairman of Eveready Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Williamson Magor Group.

Aditya was previously the Vice-Chairman of the company, a stock market notification by Eveready said.

In March last year, he had been elevated as Chairman of McLeod Russel, another group flagship and amongst the largest bulk tea producers in India.

Published on July 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Biocon lines up $200 mn capex for FY’20