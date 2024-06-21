Admiral, a premier American brand with experience in appliances and electronics, marks its entry in the Indian market in collaboration with Flipkart. Admiral aims to cater to the growing Indian market with the future of appliances — built-in products, Vishal Saxena, CEO for MEA & South Asia region, told businessline.

“India being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Admiral is focused on capturing market share aggressively in various product categories”. He further added that in the first phase, Admiral and Flipkart will introduce a wide range of products including LED TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines to the discerning consumers of India.

Admiral further plans to introduce multiple product categories in the second phase that will further strengthen Admiral’s presence in India. This collaboration with Flipkart gives Admiral easy reach and helps in deeper penetration within the Indian market. Additionally, Flipkart’s service arm, Jeeves, will support the After Sales Service for the Admiral product range.

While discussing the pricing strategy, Vishal Saxena sugegsts that the Admiral products will be positioned as a premium offering but will be and priced as a mid-tier going to premium as e-commerce markets are going to expand $300 bn by 2030, per the Redseer report published in 2023.

As they foray into the Indian market, Flipkart is pleased to be one of the partners for Admiral America Corporation Pvt Ltd. Combining the varied range of Admiral America’s products and our strong footprint in the Indian market, we believe this will add significant value to the shopping experience of consumers and create an impactful journey ahead”, says Kunal Gupta, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart.

Admiral Range will go live on Flipkart tentatively by the end of June.