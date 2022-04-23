Ads by 84 new brands seen during broadcast of first 31 matches of IPL 15: Report

The ongoing Indian Premier League saw 84 new brands advertising in 17 new categories in the first 31 matches compared to the previous season, as per a report by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

The number of advertisers, brands and categories witnessed a week-on-week growth during the 15 th edition of IPL, it added.

“The count of advertisers increased by more than 13 per cent in the past two weeks,” the report said. Overall, the average TV ad volume per channel increased by 3 per cent per in the first 31 matches of the 15 th edition of the IPL, compared to the first 31 matches of the 14 th edition. The ongoing T20 league is being telecast across 21 channels of the Star India network.

About 104 brands and 70 advertisers across 53 categories aired their ads during the telecast of the IPL in the fourth week, as per the analysis by TAM Sports.

E-commerce takes lion’s share

The e-commerce segment continued to dominate with nearly 32 per cent share of the total ad volumes in the first 31 matches. The top five categories include e-commerce gaming with a 15 per cent share of ad volumes, followed by pan masala ads at 7 per cent of the ad volumes. E-commerce education and e-commerce wallets each had a 6 per cent share of the total ad volumes while online shopping ads contributed nearly 5 per cent.

“The top five categories together had nearly 40 per cent share of ad volumes in the first 31 matches of IPL 15,” the report said.

“17 new categories and 84 new brands advertised in 31 matches of the IPL 15 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 14,” TAM Sports said.

Among new categories, corporate and brand image category topped the list, followed by e-commerce auto rental services, it added.