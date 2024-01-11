Advertising technology firm InMobi Group will let go of nearly 5 per cent of its total workforce, or 125 employees, as the company looks to overhaul its operations by adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-first approach, said people in the know.

The Bengaluru-headquarted company has a global workforce of 2,500 employees.

“As artificial intelligence (AI) has been sweeping the world, the market needs and the expectations that our customers — brands, agencies and developers — have of us are changing rapidly. The products for addressing the market needs and customer expectations, the skill sets for delivering those products and the go-to-market strategies are going to be significantly different from those of the past decade,” said an InMobi spokesperson.

“The changes that we are bringing in at the organisation level are a proactive step for us to address the above needs, stay competitive and win globally in this decade and beyond,” added the spokesperson.

The move comes at a time when other major companies are also overhauling their businesses with the implementation of AI. Recently, Paytm fired 1,000 employees. InMobi, however, emphasised that this is performance-based and not a cost-cutting measure.

This is the second layoff taken by InMobi as it had laid off nearly 70 employees in January 2023.

Backed by Google, Jio Platforms and Mithril Capital, InMobi group has two companies– InMobi Ads, a business-to-business company focused on advertising technology, and Glance, a consumer technology business-to-consumer company, which offers a smart lock screen technology platform designed for android-based smartphones.

In July 2019, InMobi created a separate entity Glance which also turned unicorn in December 2020.