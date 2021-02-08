Advent International to buy majority stake in ZCL Chemicals

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Marking its fourth investment in India, global private equity investor Advent International has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in pharmaceutical firm ZCL Chemicals Ltd (formerly known as Zandu Chemicals Ltd).
While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, sources close to the development said Advent International will buy a 51 per cent stake in ZCL at an enterprise value of ₹1,700 crore. Following the deal, existing investor Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia ((MSPEA) – which had earlier made a minority investment – will completely exit the company.
In 2016, MSPEA had acquired a 20 per cent stake in ZCL Chemicals for ₹170 crore.
“ZCL will be our third pharmaceuticals investment in India and the second in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients space. ZCL is a high-growth business, led by a capable management team, which will further fortify our presence in the API market, a key sub-sector focus of ours,” Shweta Jalan, Managing Director and Head of India at Advent International, India, said.
ZCL Chemicals was advised by Jefferies (financial advisor), Bombay Law Chambers (legal counsel) and Deloitte (finance and tax). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Mumbai-headquartered ZCL is a manufacturer of specialty APIs and advanced intermediates.
“We are impressed with ZCL’s differentiated product portfolio, strong pipeline and its high focus on quality and compliance. The acquisition of ZCL helps us get closer to our goal of creating a top five merchant API platform in India,” said Pankaj Patwari, Director, Advent International India.
Advent has been investing in India since 2007. Since then, the PE firm has deployed over $1.7 billion in 12 companies with headquarters or operations in the country.
In addition to ZCL, new investments in last 12 months include RA Chem Ltd (pharmaceutical company), Bharat Serums and Vaccines (a biopharmaceutical firm) and Aditya Birla Capital (an Aditya Birla Group company) among others.
Over the last 12 months, Advent has committed over $1.2 billion globally across the healthcare sector. The firm has also committed over $600 million in four Indian businesses over the same period in varied sectors such as healthcare, consumer and financial services.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...