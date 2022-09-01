Afcom takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 freighter aircraft

Chennai-based Afcom Holdings, an international cargo airline, has taken delivery of its first aircraft–Boeing 737 Freighter. Afcom has been operational since September 2021 through its strategic alliance with its commercial carrier partners.

The addition of this aircraft with 3.22 tonnes gross weight will support Afcom’s current capacity with its airfreight partners, thus enabling a faster and more reliable delivery service. The company plans to add two more freighter aircraft to its fleet by the end of this year, a company release said.

Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman of Afcom Holdings, said, “Afcom is committed to provide efficient, secure and quality services to our customers. We strongly believe in working closely with our customers by providing them tailor-made logistic solutions. We see ourselves not just as a cargo airline but an end-to-end cargo solutions provider. Air cargo is, today, a key enabler of flexibility and speed in global supply chains. We foresee good and rising demand for air cargo and are fully geared to infuse the required capacity in the market.”

Afcom presently serves between India, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei. In addition, it will commence services to Hanoi (Vietnam) and Bangkok (Thailand) sectors in its endeavour to service destinations across ASEAN countries. More new services are also in the pipeline, aimed at providing faster delivery options to support the industry requirements, says the release.