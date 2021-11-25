Affine partners with IIT-M to research and test tech developments

Bengaluru-based Affine, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Engineering solutions provider, has collaborated with Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), a Centre of Excellence on Machine Tools and Production Technology set up by IIT Madras, to research and test technology developments.

This will help enhance Affine’s R&D efforts inindustry 4.0 and the manufacturing sector, says a release from Affine.

“As an emerging leader in the AI-focused innovation, it would be unfair to say that India is lagging in technology adoption. We have leap-frogged our way into the next technological era, simultaneously accelerating digital adoption. We excel in R&D work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering and manufacturing as skills. This opportunity to collaborate with IITM-AMTDC opens up horizons for us while we continue contributing to the growth of the industry,” said Rajesh Narayan, Vice President – India Business, Affine, said in the release about the partnership with IITM-AMTDC.