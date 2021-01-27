Affle (India) acquires Israel-based DiscoverTech for $1.15 million

Affle (India) Ltd, a mobile commerce and marketing solutions provider, has acquired Israel-registered DiscoverTech Ltd’s business assets for $1.15 million in cash.

The deal also includes a maximum success fee (payments based on achieving certain milestones) of $3.37 million to be paid over four years.

The acquisition would fortify Affle's vernacular on-device consumer experiences and strengthen the ecosystem connect with advertisers, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Mobile Network Operators across India, global emerging markets in general and Africa in particular, the company said in a statement.

Following the acquisition, Affle (India) also announced the global launch of Appnext Out of Box Experience (OOBE) platform, which uses DiscoverTech’s technology.

Appnext OOBE comes with a set of capabilities for advertisers to deeply engage with users, placing their apps in front of new and existing highly-intent users at a massive scale as they personalise their devices for the first time.

“We have fortified our Affle2.0 strategy leveraging strategic opportunities to drive consistent growth momentum, augment global market leadership and bring world-class technology capabilities together. Appnext OOBE platform powers an integrated vernacular on-device consumer experience and strengthens our ecosystem connect with advertisers, OEMs and MNOs across India, global emerging markets in general and Africa in particular,” Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

