Affordable desi innovations in ventilator, respiratory solutions space are need of the hour, says Marico’s Harsh Mariwala

Coimbatore, July 13

Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) concluded its Innovate2Beat Covid Grand Challenge contest by identifying three top innovators — Shreeyash Electro Medicals, KPIT Technologies and Nocca Robotics — in the ‘Ventilators and Other Respiratory solutions’ space.

The announcement comes close on the heels of MIF’s earlier declaration of three-winners in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) category.

Winners in the ventilators and other respiratory solutions category have been offered a grant of ₹85 lakh, said Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman, Marico Ltd.

Sharing details about the winners, he said Shreeyash Electro Medicals has designed an indigenous ventilator on par with most high-end, expensive imported ventilators at a price that is about 20 per cent of existing market prices of devices with similar features.

The device is found suitable for use in adult and paediatric ICUs across the globe, in invasive and non-invasive modes. It can be set to an ‘automatic ventilation’ mode to ensure continued safe ventilation of an unattended patient.

KPIT Technologies’ ventilator on the other hand is portable and compatible for different settings including remote medical facilities, ambulances and home-care. The light weight ergonomically designed ventilator is expected to cost about 30 per cent of similar devices in the market.

Nocca Robotics has developed a turbine-based ventilator, which eliminates the requirement of compressed medical air to operate, an infrastructure that might not be available in many healthcare settings in India. The ventilator comes with an in-built battery and is priced approximately at 30 per cent of its closest competitors’ rate.

The winning solutions have all been clinically validated and recommended for use in ICU by intensivists after being tested on patients suffering from critical lung infection, said Mariwala.

Speaking about the initiative, Mariwala said that the Foundation has through this challenge brought forth unique solutions that cater to the entire spectrum of current ventilator requirements at a fraction of the cost as compared to the imported ones. “The devices are disruptive, accessible and affordable; this is the need of the hour,” said the MIF founder.

The foundation would boost the efforts of the selected innovators by providing access to business opportunities, mentorship and guidance on business operations. The devices have been clinically validated; some in the process of getting ISO and other regulatory certifications, he said.

As reported earlier, MIF received over 1,500 interests from across the country for the contest.