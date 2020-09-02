After 6 years of shut down, GSFC restarts Methanol Plant

As a step towards self-sufficiency in methanol by import substitution, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) announced resumption of operations at its methanol plant at Vadodara after six years of its shut down.

The resumption of methanol plant with installed capacity of 525 tonnes per day, is expected to help in import substitution.

Commissioned in 2013, the plant was operated for 11 months and was later put under shut down from April 2014 due to non-viability. "The restart of GSFC's methanol plant will increase company's turnover by ₹150 crore in the current financial year," said Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director, GSFC.

Methanol is being produced from August 31, as per the prescribed specifications and quality and the sales have started in the domestic market.

GNFC and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) are the only two companies producing Methanol in India. Hence, the demand is met by imports primarily from Middle East countries.

GSFC has dispatched first consignment of 30 tonnes on August 31. The plant will reach daily production of 470 MT by September 10.

The major application of Methanol is in manufacturing of Formaldehyde, which accounts for 60 per cemt of Methanol consumption. Methanol is used in many Industrial applications like Formaldehyde, API formulations, Methyl Amines, Dyes & Intermediates, Paints, Solvents, Adhesives, and Pesticides.