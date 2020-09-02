After 6 years of shut down, GSFC restarts Methanol Plant

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
As a step towards self-sufficiency in methanol by import substitution, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) announced resumption of operations at its methanol plant at Vadodara after six years of its shut down.
The resumption of methanol plant with installed capacity of 525 tonnes per day, is expected to help in import substitution.
Commissioned in 2013, the plant was operated for 11 months and was later put under shut down from April 2014 due to non-viability. "The restart of GSFC's methanol plant will increase company's turnover by ₹150 crore in the current financial year," said Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director, GSFC.
Methanol is being produced from August 31, as per the prescribed specifications and quality and the sales have started in the domestic market.
GNFC and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) are the only two companies producing Methanol in India. Hence, the demand is met by imports primarily from Middle East countries.
GSFC has dispatched first consignment of 30 tonnes on August 31. The plant will reach daily production of 470 MT by September 10.
The major application of Methanol is in manufacturing of Formaldehyde, which accounts for 60 per cemt of Methanol consumption. Methanol is used in many Industrial applications like Formaldehyde, API formulations, Methyl Amines, Dyes & Intermediates, Paints, Solvents, Adhesives, and Pesticides.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...