After Bajaj’s Chetak, Honda’s BS6-compliant Activa 6G is the new talk of the town

Approximately two years after the launch of Activa 5G, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday launched its latest model the all-new Activa 6G, which is compliant with BS6, unlike its predecessors.
Soon after the launch of Bajaj’s Chetak, competitor Honda launched its latest Activa 6G, which began trending on Twitter soon after the live launch event.
Automobile engineer and Twitter user Hriddhiman Mukherjee (@hriddhi10) wrote, “Honestly expected a bit more from the new #Activa6G. Anyways some important features added: telescopic front suspension, bigger wheels, external fuel cap, etc. The design remains largely unchanged. Makes the already popular Activa a bit more desirable.”
The most talked about aspect of the vehicle is its compliance with the latest BS6 norms. The Honda Activa 6G is Honda’s third BS6-compliant model to be launched after the Honda Activa 125 scooter and its Shine 125 motorcycle.
Honda Activa 6G boasts of its latest eSP technology leading to 10 per cent more mileage than its previous versions. The new model also makes room for more fuel capacity with its double lid fuel fill feature. Powered by Honda’s 110cc, single-cylinder engine, the total fuel tank capacity of the model is 5.3L.
Other notable additions to Activa 6G are the telescopic suspension technology and its noise-free engine start. Unlike previous models, the Activa 6G enables riders to start the engine without additional noise with an automatic engine start/stop switch. The telescopic suspension makes room for smoother rides over uneven surfaces.
The all-new Activa 6G follows the same silhouette as its predecessor with a few styling changes, including minor tweaks to the front and rear along with the standard LED headlamps. The design also makes room for larger wheels, longer seat and increased floor space. Minor revisions have been made to the side panel due to the revamped design.
The two-wheeler will be available in six different colours with two major variants ― Standard and Deluxe priced at ₹63,912 and ₹65,412 respectively, (ex-showroom price Delhi).
Prices will vary from city to city. Consumers can check out the prices of various models in their respective cities and EMI calculations directly from Honda’s website.
According to a LiveMint report, Honda is planning to discontinue five to six models from its existing portfolio to comply with BS6 norms, including the low-selling Navi and Cliq models.
