After Canada and US, Devas Shareholders wins award in Paris Court

A Paris Court has allowed Devas shareholders to seize an apartment that houses the Indian Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris. The apartment is valued at €3.8 million. The plaintiffs who applied for the enforcement of this award were Devas’ Mauritian shareholders, CC/Devas(Mauritius) Ltd, and Devas Employees Mauritius Limited.

The Mauritian arm of Devas shareholders is seeking an award worth $111 million in arbitration against the Republic of India. This award was granted to them by United Nations Commission on International Trade Law against India for terminating an agreement with the Devas and Antrix, therefore violating the India-Mauritius Bilateral Investment treaty.

Multiple parties of Devas shareholders are seeking enforcement of awards over $1.3 billion against the Government of India worldwide. Recently Devas has won enforcement of awards against the GOI in Canada as well as the United States. Various government assets and Indian public sector units in these jurisdictions are involved in court proceedings around the world now.

Jai Newman spokesperson for Devas shareholders said, “India has assets like this all over the world. This is just the beginning. We’re planning many more seizures.”