Blinkit, the quick commerce platform known for its 10-minute delivery promise, has rolled out a new feature enabling customers to return or exchange products within 10 minutes of raising a request, the company’s CEO announced on Thursday.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, revealed the “Easy Returns” initiative on X (formerly Twitter), positioning it as a solution to address size-related concerns in fashion retail. “This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear,” Dhindsa said in his post.

The service, which has been under testing in Delhi NCR, is now available in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans for expansion to additional cities. The feature specifically targets size and fit-related issues for delivered products.

The announcement has garnered attention from users on X, with many highlighting the potential impact on online fashion shopping behavior. “That’s just like going to a trial room. So I order a couple of shirts (delivered in 10m), I try all of them (5m to try all), I give back the items which are not fitting and done,” noted one user responding to the announcement.

Industry observers have pointed to this development as a significant advancement in quick commerce. “This is a killer advantage for quick commerce/blinkit,” posted Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) on X.

The new return policy appears to be an extension of Blinkit’s core promise of 10-minute deliveries, now applied to the post-purchase experience. “No more waiting days for a return or exchange. Blinkit is setting the bar high with this 10-minute return feature,” commented Amit Misra (@amit6060) on the platform.

This move comes as quick commerce platforms continue to expand their service offerings beyond grocery and essentials into categories like fashion and accessories, where fit and size accuracy play crucial roles in customer satisfaction.

The service is currently operational in five major metropolitan areas, with the company indicating plans for a wider rollout in the coming months.

