After Greek yogurt, Epigamia looks to innovate in the ghee segment

After disrupting the packaged curd segment, Epigamia is next looking at bringing in innovation in the ghee segment by offering it in modern formats. Last month, the company launched a range of ghee-based chocolate spreads and is next looking to also offer it in the savoury spreads format.

Earlier this month, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Drums Food International, which owns Epigamia, told BusinessLine, “Indian consumers are well aware about the health benefits of ghee and the segment is rooted in hundreds of years of tradition. Our goal is to take the insights of it being a “good-for-you” product and offer it in contemporary formats. The idea is also to create new consumption occasions for ghee. After launching a range of chocolate-spreads made from ghee, we are also looking to launch it in the savoury formats in the next few months.”

Range of products

Launched in 2015, the company sells a range of products which includes Greek yogurt, flavoured curd, smoothies, cream cheese, artisanal curds and a plant-based range including coconut milk-based yogurt and almond-based drinks.

The company sells its products through both offline stores and online platforms. It has also launched its direct-to-consumer platform as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital platforms in the country.

Mirchandani said the contribution of the online channel to total sales have increased to nearly 30 per cent now from just about 3-4 per cent prior to the pandemic. “While we continue to focus on an omni-channel strategy, we will leverage on our D2C platform to add new consumers and gain consumer feedback for new products,” he added.

Presence across touch points

Currently, Epigamia has a presence across 14,000 touch points in 30 cities. Mirchandani said the company plans to ramp up the offline presence of the brand to over 35,000 cities in 50 cities in the next two years. “While we will focus on deepening our presence in the existing cities where we have a presence, we are also looking to expand our presence to new cities,” he added.

With the government rolling out a new PLI scheme for food processing companies in categories including mozzarella cheese and support marketing efforts of Indian brands in global markets, Mirchandani said the company will evaluate the scheme and awaiting more details.

Drums Food International is backed by several investors including Danone Manifesto Ventures, the venture investment arm of French dairy major Danone.