After Greek yogurt, Epigamia looks to innovate in the ghee segment

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
After disrupting the packaged curd segment, Epigamia is next looking at bringing in innovation in the ghee segment by offering it in modern formats. Last month, the company launched a range of ghee-based chocolate spreads and is next looking to also offer it in the savoury spreads format.
Earlier this month, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Drums Food International, which owns Epigamia, told BusinessLine, “Indian consumers are well aware about the health benefits of ghee and the segment is rooted in hundreds of years of tradition. Our goal is to take the insights of it being a “good-for-you” product and offer it in contemporary formats. The idea is also to create new consumption occasions for ghee. After launching a range of chocolate-spreads made from ghee, we are also looking to launch it in the savoury formats in the next few months.”
Launched in 2015, the company sells a range of products which includes Greek yogurt, flavoured curd, smoothies, cream cheese, artisanal curds and a plant-based range including coconut milk-based yogurt and almond-based drinks.
The company sells its products through both offline stores and online platforms. It has also launched its direct-to-consumer platform as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital platforms in the country.
Mirchandani said the contribution of the online channel to total sales have increased to nearly 30 per cent now from just about 3-4 per cent prior to the pandemic. “While we continue to focus on an omni-channel strategy, we will leverage on our D2C platform to add new consumers and gain consumer feedback for new products,” he added.
Currently, Epigamia has a presence across 14,000 touch points in 30 cities. Mirchandani said the company plans to ramp up the offline presence of the brand to over 35,000 cities in 50 cities in the next two years. “While we will focus on deepening our presence in the existing cities where we have a presence, we are also looking to expand our presence to new cities,” he added.
With the government rolling out a new PLI scheme for food processing companies in categories including mozzarella cheese and support marketing efforts of Indian brands in global markets, Mirchandani said the company will evaluate the scheme and awaiting more details.
Drums Food International is backed by several investors including Danone Manifesto Ventures, the venture investment arm of French dairy major Danone.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...