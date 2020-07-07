After India, Australia may ban TikTok

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Australia may soon join the TikTok ban bandwagon after India officially banned the short video app and the United States announced that it is mulling to ban it as well, News18 reported.
In Australia, there have been calls made to ban the app owing to the privacy concerns of its citizens. A Federal MP has revealed plans to put TikTok before the Foreign Interference through social media senate inquiry over fears that the app developers are sharing user data with the Chinese government.
The unnamed MP quoted in the News18 report also said that this is an effort by the Chinese Communist Party to collect data of users in other countries. “It might be dressed differently but it’s the same beast,” the MP told the Herald Sun.
In the US, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed hours ago that the US government is looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social-media apps in the country. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we are looking at,” said Pompeo while speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.
He said the administration is “taking this very seriously”.
Chinese tech company Bytedance owns TikTok and has been criticised by various administrations for gathering user data and sending it back to the Chinese government.
In China, the National Intelligence Law of 2017 governs all tech companies that are based in China or are under Chinese ownership. The law mandates all businesses to share any and all information that the Chinese Government may ask for, News18 reported.
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Xiaomi’s entry to India’s PC market seems a tad hurried, still the new Mi Notebook manages to satisfy most ...
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...