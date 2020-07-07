After India, Australia may ban TikTok

Australia may soon join the TikTok ban bandwagon after India officially banned the short video app and the United States announced that it is mulling to ban it as well, News18 reported.

In Australia, there have been calls made to ban the app owing to the privacy concerns of its citizens. A Federal MP has revealed plans to put TikTok before the Foreign Interference through social media senate inquiry over fears that the app developers are sharing user data with the Chinese government.

The unnamed MP quoted in the News18 report also said that this is an effort by the Chinese Communist Party to collect data of users in other countries. “It might be dressed differently but it’s the same beast,” the MP told the Herald Sun.

In the US, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed hours ago that the US government is looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social-media apps in the country. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we are looking at,” said Pompeo while speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

He said the administration is “taking this very seriously”.

Chinese tech company Bytedance owns TikTok and has been criticised by various administrations for gathering user data and sending it back to the Chinese government.

In China, the National Intelligence Law of 2017 governs all tech companies that are based in China or are under Chinese ownership. The law mandates all businesses to share any and all information that the Chinese Government may ask for, News18 reported.