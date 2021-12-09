After US nod, AstraZeneca moves Indian authorities over long-acting antibody mix

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
On the heels of the US regulatory authority’s emergency approval for AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination Evusheld as a preventive in select people, including those who cannot take a Covid-19 vaccine, regulatory steps have been taken in India as well, company officials said.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India Pharma Limited, said the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorisation (EUA) of AZD7442 (Evusheld) was an important milestone and the company had “initiated engagements with the relevant health authorities in India to provide them with the latest evidence”.
The USFDA had given an EUA for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) long-acting antibody combination for “pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention)” of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older, weighing 40 kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to Covid-19 vaccination, as well as individuals for whom Covid-19 vaccination is not recommended, AZ said.
South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in Omicron Covid cases
Myron J Levin, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, US, and principal investigator on the PROVENTtrial, said: “Millions of people in the US and around the world remain at serious risk for Covid-19 because their immune systems do not generate a sufficient immune response, even after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine.”
Mene Pangalos, AZ Executive Vice-President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said that the company’s antibody therapy was the first authorised in the US to prevent Covid-19 symptoms before virus exposure, while also providing long-lasting protection with a single dose.
US okays new Covid-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
“Evusheld neutralises all previous SARs-CoV-2 variants to date, and we are working quickly to establish its efficacy against the new Omicron variant.”
About 2 per cent of the global population is considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a Covid-19 vaccine. In India, this percentage could be a bit higher given the problem of underdiagnosis and ignorance, an AZ note said. This includes people with blood cancers or other cancers being treated with chemotherapy, and those taking medications after an organ transplant or immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...