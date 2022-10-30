European aerospace and defence major Airbus, looking to further its industrial presence in India, is betting big on the country’s growing defence aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supportive ecosystem, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and head of Airbus International. He was speaking to the press at the ground-breaking ceremony for the C-295 transport aircraft facility in Vadodara on Sunday.

The company through industrial partnership with Tata Group will manufacture C-295 fixed wings aircrafts — a first for a private sector player in India to do so. “It is a very proud moment for us,” said Scherer at a ceremony, attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Gujarat C-295 final assembly line is a direct product of PM’s visionary Make in India policy – that has encouraged our company to reimagine the way we do business in India,” Scherer said.

Stating that India is the world’s largest market for Airbus’ flagship commercial product Airbus A320, Scherer said that on average, the company will deliver to India “more than one aircraft every week for the next 10 years. It is, therefore, only natural that our industrial footprint should grow in this great nation.”

‘Heart of our business strategy’

Highlighting India’s capabilities in supplying equipment, the Airbus official said that India wasn’t just a market, but it is also a “strategic resource hub with exceptional talent and competencies. We are constantly increasing India’s contribution to our global products. Every Airbus aircraft or helicopter, satellite is partly made in India,” he said. The concept of Make in India, he added, is at the heart of the company’s business strategies.

The C-295 is the latest of airbus’ contribution towards powering India’s aerospace and defence sector. A contract was signed in September 2021 between Defence Ministry and Airbus Defence and Space SA for acquisition of 56 C-295 fixed wings aircrafts. The first 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Airbus’ Spain facility, while 40 will be manufactured in India by the Indian aircraft contractor Tata Advance Systems, a Tata Group company.

‘Historic day’

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran termed the moment as a historic day marking the beginning of full-scale aircraft manufacturing in India by the private sector. This “in its true essence conveys the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister.

The C-295 aircraft programme will see Airbus bring its complete bouquet of aircraft manufacturing and services in India in collaboration with Tata Group. The same aircraft can be of tremendous value for Indian Navy and Army, Coast Guard, Border Security Forces and others.

Conceived by Ratan Tata

Chandrasekaran stated that, “There is also substantial global demand and I definitely see export being another big opportunity in not a distant future.” He also stated that the project with Airbus was initially conceived by Ratan Tata, who forged this partnership with Airbus.

Announcing the group’s further projects, Chandrasekaran stated that besides the new aircraft facility in Vadodara, Tata Group will also establish “a very large-scale aerospace and high-tech manufacturing facility in Dholera when the facility will be available. The expansions will happen in Dholera.” He expressed optimism on this project propelling India “into the next generation of advanced manufacturing.”