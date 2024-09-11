Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., India’s leading In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Fujirebio Holdings Inc. of Japan to unveil the first “Make in India” In-Vitro Biomarkers using CLEIA (Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay) technology.

A press release said this marks a pivotal advancement in India’s diagnostic landscape, adding that the CLEIA technology introduces a major milestone in the development of advanced diagnostic tools for early detection of critical diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders. Early detection, particularly of Alzheimer’s, offers the potential to significantly slow neurodegeneration through medication and lifestyle changes, delaying the onset of the disease.

In the realm of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), CLEIA technology is crucial in screening, early detection, monitoring disease progression, and guiding personalized treatments. Its application in oncology, for instance, can greatly enhance survival rates through early cancer marker detection, said Thomas John, Managing Director of Agappe Diagnostics.

The partnership between Agappe Diagnostics and Fujirebio Holdings Inc. represents a significant advancement in immunoassay technology in India. Through technology transfer and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) agreements, this collaboration has already led to the launch of cartridge-based CLEIA systems.

This collaboration underscores the benefits of the “Make in Kerala for the Globe” initiative aiming to reduce import dependency, cut costs and promote self-reliance in essential healthcare technologies, he said.

Agappe Diagnostics also announced the launch of its new 1 lakh sq. ft. state-of-the-art equipment manufacturing facility at Infopark, Kakkanad. This expansion complements Agappe’s existing reagent unit in Pattimattom and its first equipment manufacturing unit at Kinfra, Nellad.