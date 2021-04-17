Companies

AGEL arm bags 150 MWac solar project

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

Representative Image   -  V Sreenivasa Murthy

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years

Adani Green Energy arm AREHFifteenL has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd (AREHFifteenL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), participated in a Tender issued by Torrent Power Ltd for procurement of power through competitive bidding process, from grid connected solar photovoltaic power projects to be setup in Gujarat.

AREHFifteenL has been awarded a project capacity of 150 MWac Solar Power Project, a BSE filing said.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY2023.

Currently, 3,520 MWac of renewable energy projects are operational. With this, the AGEL now has a total portfolio 15,390 MWac of renewable energy project capacity, out of which 11,870 MWac projects are under implementation, it added.

Published on April 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.