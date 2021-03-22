AGI glaspac, Horn Glass tie-up to build a new facility in Telangana

AGI glaspac, a leading manufacturer of integrated container glass, has partnered with HORN Glass Industries AG of Germany to build a new furnace of 154 TPD (tonnes per day) at AGI Speciality Glass Division’s Bhongir plant in Telangana.

The ₹55 crore investment forms part of the recent investment raised by AGI glaspac from its parent company HSIL Limited, amounting to ₹220 crore.

The facility will comprise end-fired furnaces with six forehearths for production. With the set up of this new furnace, the company’s Bhongir plant will produce 154 tonnes of premium flint and other different colours. The speciality glass will cater to industries such as carbonated water, sparkling wine, pharma, including vials and in cosmetics, such as beauty products, perfumery, nail polish and others.

Rajesh Khosla, President & CEO of AGI glaspac, in a statement, said, “Our investment in German technology is aimed to strengthen our units to make products more efficiently out of India for global markets. We have found the right technology partner in HORN Glass Industries.”

Stephan Meindl, President & CEO, Horn Glass Industries AG, said,"India is an exciting market for our company, and we are happy to collaborate with AGI glaspac to showcase our leading position in the global glass market. Our technological support AGI glaspac’s will be able to thrive by its make in India vision of manufacturing world-class level specialty glass very effectively."

The furnace will be heated by Piped Natural Gas. The entire construction and commissioning will be managed by AGI glaspac and HORN Glass Industries AG, Germany.