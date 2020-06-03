AGI glaspac unveils antibacterial food glass jar, water bottles

AGI glaspac, a manufacturer of integrated container-glass, has launched its antibacterial range of food storage glass jars and bottles, through its retail segment Greendrop Glassware.

The antibacterial jars and water bottles are infused with ‘Germ Guard Technology’. This new line of product will be available for sale on e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and in PayTM Mall.

Germ Guard technology is a nanotechnology-based anti-microbial composite that inhibits and destroys the growth of deadly bacteria, fungus and moulds. This has been tested earlier for various norms and compliance procedures in Biotech Testing Services, Mumbai. It showed the efficiency of 99.99 per cent against the microbes under numerous test procedures.

These are inorganic in nature, non-toxic, heat and non-corrossive and has stability of up to 1300 degrees Celsius.

AGI glaspac has also used active silver technology, which is behind these germ-free products.

Rajesh Khosla, President and CEO of AGI glaspac, in a statement said, “Due to the on-going pandemic, consumers are in a lookout for sanitised and germ-free products. We added these antibacterial food glass jars and water bottles to our growing list of innovative product launches. We are happy to enable end-consumers to make improved lifestyle choices and help in achieving our commitment to creating a healthy and safe environment.”

This new range of products will add to AGI glaspac’s foothold in the glass packaging industry. These airtight products can be used to store dry groceries, snacks, pickles, savouries and more and will help the consumers opt for a healthier lifestyle.

Incorporated in 1972, AGI has designs and manufacturers, glass bottles and jars for the food and beverage industries globally. It has manufacturing facilities, in Hyderabad and Bhongir, Telangana.

AGI glaspac is the Packaging Products Division of HSIL Ltd., Africa and APAC regions.