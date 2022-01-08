Agility Ventures to launch Rs 450-crore angel fund

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Agility Ventures, an angel investor network in the country, said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) for an angel fund with a total corpus of Rs 450 crore ($60 million). Agility Ventures is looking to deploy the entire corpus in the next three-four years.
The past two months have seen numerous angel investor networks applying to SEBI for AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds) to not just invest in the same ecosystem, but also get tax relief for angel investors while complying with regulations.
Agility Ventures’ network invests in startups or early-stage businesses in industries such as education, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agri-tech and manufacturing, among others. With the AIFs, they are looking at deploying Rs 75 crore this year in over 50 start-ups, which will also include fintech, cyber security and crypto.
Dhianu Das, co-founder, Agility Ventures, says, "SEBI's approval to launch the fund is just the kind of start we were looking for in this New Year. After launching Fluid Ventures (a D2C focused SEBI-registered category-1 VC fund) last year, this is exactly the kind of fuel needed to roll out our plans for 2022. We are here to create more than just a ripple in the start-up investment space and the angel fund will help us reach that goal."
Seconding him, Prashant Narang, Co-Founder, Agility Ventures says: "The interesting thing about raising the kind of angel fund that has been approved by SEBI is that it is sector-agnostic and does not limit itself to co-investments. This model also simplifies the financing process without changing the core style of the angel network. In fact, it adds to the pre-existing angel investor’s style of financing, which usually entails bridge rounds to pre-series A rounds."
Agility Ventures is a global network spread across 25 chapters in India, Canada, the UAE, Australia and the UK as well. With a legal entity registered in America, they are also setting up a UAE-based team in February.
According to the company's website, its portfolio includes Power Gummies, Glamyo Health, Marj Technologies, Organic Brews, Gogo Bus, Devnagri, Zaroor, Tagz, Gobbly, Curio Ed, etc.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...