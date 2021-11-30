Companies

Agritech start-up Veg Route raises $125,000 in pre-seed funding

NARAYANAN V Chennai | Updated on November 30, 2021

It will enable the start-up to strengthen its in-house technology team and expand to newer cities

Chennai-based agritech start-up Veg Route on Tuesday announced raising of $125,000 in pre-seed funding.

The funding round was led by Mohan K and Jai Kumar, Co-founders of city-based fintech Ippopay, Prabhu R, co-founder of M2P Fintech, and UAE-based fintech Foloosi’s founder Omar Bin Brek.

Firm’s services

Founded in July 2020 by Anand Alagarsamy and Shyam Prashad Rajasekaran, Veg Route is a B2C fresh produce agritech supply chain platform. It aims to connect farmers directly to the end consumers and eliminate middlemen. The tech and data-driven supply chain platform enables farmers to sell produce at the best pricing.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Shyam Prashad Rajasekaran, Co-founder & CEO, Veg Route said that the current funding and the mentorship of four fintech founders will enable the start-up to strengthen its in-house technology team and also to expand to newer cities.

Currently, Veg Route operates in six southern cities, the start-up intends to use the fresh funds to expand in tier-2 and tier 3 cities by employing technology. It aims to cover over 300 cities across the country by 2025.

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like