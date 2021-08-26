Ahead of festive season, Flipkart strengthens supply chain infrastructure in Karnataka

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart strengthened its supply chain network in Karnataka by adding three new fulfilment and sortation centres.

These new fulfilment centres will help create deeper capabilities to support sellers, MSMEs and small farmers from the State to cater to the growing customer demand, create more employment opportunities along with enabling faster deliveries for consumers.

New centres

Fulfilment centres are facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed, and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to the customers. These new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel and electronics and are located in Kolar, Hubli and Anekal.

Collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh square feet, the facilities have a storage capacity of 15.6 lac cubic feet helping more than 10,500 sellers. The expansion will further contribute to the State economy and create additional 14,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as sellers get access to the national market for their products.

The facilities were inaugurated in a virtual session by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. He was joined by Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka; Mangal Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament from Belagavi; and other bureaucrats from the State.

Benefit State and small sellers

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, said, “It’s a matter of great pride that Flipkart, a State-bred start-up, has grown into a pan-India organisation and is making significant investments in its home State to accelerate value creation for all. The supply chain infrastructure expansion in the State, including North Karnataka, will spur economic activity and create large scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. We assure Flipkart of the full support of the government in its endeavour.”

Commenting on the launch of the new facilities, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said, “Our endeavour is to create value for all our stakeholders as we onboard lakhs of MSMEs and small sellers to serve millions of consumers from all the country. In this journey, we have invested in a tech-enabled supply chain network that is helping create thousands of direct job opportunities across the country, and also aiding indirect job opportunities in ancillary industries. The new state-of-the-art facilities will help in fuelling economic growth while setting a benchmark in the industry and make Karnataka even more attractive for e-commerce operations for all stakeholders, including sellers, MSMEs, small farmers, Kiranas and artisans.”

Flipkart has nine supply chain facilities, including fulfilment and sortation hubs in Karnataka spread across nearly 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 26,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

In an attempt to make the platform more inclusive, Flipkart has added a language interface in 11 Indian languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam among others.