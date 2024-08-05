Nepra Resource Management Pvt Ltd, a waste management company based in Ahmedabad, is looking to invest ₹650 crore in setting up waste treatment and segregation infrastructure in cities in North and North-East India.

“The company handles 1,000-plus tonnes of waste every day in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Jamnagar and Bengaluru. We have already parked an investment of ₹250 crore for handling solid dry waste in these cities and going forward, we are looking to invest ₹650 crore-plus, in next two years, for expanding into cities in North India and in North-East,” Sandeep Patel, CEO of Nepra Resources, told businessline.

“We are currently in the process of raising the money. It will be a mix of equity and structured debt,” Patel said, adding that the company was looking to expand into states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and set up waste treatment and segregation infrastructure. also known as Material Recovery Facilities (MRF’s).

The company has an annual consolidated revenue of about ₹250 crore and has been clocking an 80 per cent year-on-year growth annually. “Every year we also supply almost three lakh tonnes of fuel RDF (Refuse derived Fuel) to cement kilns to lessen their requirement for coal. We send them to Ultratech, India Cements, ACC, Dalmia Cements,” Patel said.

The plastic waste that is converted into RDF is sourced from various urban local bodies that the company has tied up with.

