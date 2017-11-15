Ahmedabad-based Silver Touch Technologies' SME IPO to raise ₹40.22 cr

City-based technology provider, Silver Touch Technologies Limited will make a public offer on the SME platform to raise ₹ 40.22 crore. The company proposes to come with a SME IPO on NSE Emerge platform offering 33.24 lakh shares having face value of ₹10 at a premium of ₹111 per share.

Minimum lot size for bidding is 1,000 equity shares. The issue opens on November 20, and closes on November 23.

Founded in 1995, the company has four promoters and provides IT services including Software Services, System Integration, e-Governance Solutions, SAP Solutions, Enterprise Mobile Applications in India and abroad.

The company has presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and some other cities in India, with robust international presence in North America, France and the United Kingdom.