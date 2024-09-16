This festive season, AI-driven appliances are the coolest offerings from brands. From washing machines, refrigerators to microwaves, leading brands are selling products with innovative new AI features. This also comes at a time when affluent consumers are willing to shell more to upgrade to smart and connected devices.

“There is growing demand for smart appliances. For us, appliances such as LG AI Direct Drive washing machine and Smart ThinQ enabled Refrigerators have become top sellers in their respective categories. The rising contribution is attributed to advantages such as energy saving, remote monitoring and personalised setting. We expect this contribution to grow further,” said Sanjay Chitkara, Senior Vice-President, Home Appliances and AC, LG Electronics India.

Both international and domestic appliance majors have been also stepping up investments on manufacturing capabilities for AI-enabled appliances in recent months.

Godrej Appliances recently announced that it had made strategic investments to expand its manufacturing capabilities for its new range of fully automatic front-load washing machines powered by AI technology.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Godrej Appliances said all the top-end products that the company has introduced across categories of washing machines, refrigerators and air-conditioners are powered by AI. “Consumers are seeing AI-powered technologies in various gadgets and hence they are also beginning to expect to see it in their appliances. So, we are expecting to see high growth and adoption for premium appliances with AI features that offer convenience and optimised performance AI-features will definitely be one of the key drivers in the premium segment this festive season and thereafter,” Nandi said.

Saif Khan, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances said, “While the adoption of AI-enabled appliances in India is still in its early stages, urban consumers are increasingly recognising the long-term benefits of energy efficiency, convenience, and sustainability. As AI becomes more affordable and accessible, we expect demand for smart appliances to continue rising, making them a crucial part of future homes.”

He added that in India the company, which is known for its brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, is seeing kitchens becoming the hub of smart homes.

Earlier, this month, Samsung announced that it has begun manufacturing its AI-powered Bespoke home appliances in India to meet the specific needs of the country’s consumers. It recently launched its Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators and washing machines range in the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit