Air India Express (AI Express) has rolled out a business class-like product on select flights with the addition of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The airline has three 737 MAX aircraft now that were originally built for Chinese carriers and these have 4-8 business class seats in front.

When AI Express inducted first of the new aircraft in October, it offered the business class seats as an add-on for a flat fee of ₹4,500 on domestic routes. On Tuesday, the airline announced introduction of VIP Vista fares. “ Guests booking Vista VIP fares will enjoy spacious seats with extra legroom, an increased baggage allowance of 40 kg on international flights and 25 kg on domestic flights, delectable Gourmair hot meals, and the convenience of Xpress Ahead priority services,” the airline said in a press release.

Currently the three 737 Max aircraft are being deployed on routes like Delhi-Guwahati-Imphal, Delhi-Lucknow, Lucknow-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Varanasi among others. Air India Express has a fleet of 57 aircraft comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s, operates over 300 daily flights, covering 30 domestic and 14 international destinations.

