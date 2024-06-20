AI-native sales operating system OrbitShift has announced $7 million in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The proceeds will be used to expand the company’s presence and customer base in the US. OrbitShift also plans to invest in its technology and product teams to widen its product portfolio.

Started in 2023, the company covers the entire sales ecosystem, including pre-sales, sales operations, and marketing insights for technology and IT services companies. The platform uses purpose-built models and large language models, catering primarily to large enterprise customers that have users based in the US, European Union and Asia Pacific.

“Our AI-first, domain-centric approach has already empowered over 10 global companies, significantly enhancing their sales and marketing engine. This investment will fuel our mission by expanding our product footprint and geographical reach,” said Saurabh Mishra, Co-founder, and CEO.

The company said it has reduced research and sales planning time by 40-50 per cent.

This is OrbitShift’s second institutional funding after a pre-seed funding of $1.5 million in 2023 from Stellaris Venture Partners and other angel investors, bringing the total funds raised to $8.5 million.

Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said, “In the founding team, we found the rare combination of domain expertise and product-building capabilities crucial for building this business. We’ve known the team since they started and are impressed with the speed and quality of execution, reflected in their scale and customer quality. We are thrilled to partner with them, and excited about the journey ahead.”

