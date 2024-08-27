AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, Convin, has raised $6.5 million in its Series-A funding round led by India Quotient. The funding round saw participation of new investor JSW Ventures besides existing Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns. The platform said the funds will be utilised to expand its core team and distribution channels.

Since its inception in 2021, the platform said it has been focusing on empowering customer-facing teams—sales, support, and collections—with AI-based tools to track and analyze agent-customer interactions.

In a statement, the platform said it has grown 3x over the past year and is serving over 80 companies such as Reliance Nippon, Puravankara, Titan, Thyrocare, and Lazypay. “With additional resources, the company is projecting a 200 per cent increase in new customers and a 3x revenue increase in 2024-25,” the statement added.

Ashish Santhalia, CEO of Convin says “ With more resources we’ll focus on accelerating our growth trajectory, driving innovation in conversation intelligence and expanding our footprint across India and Southeast Asia. We’re excited to leverage our enhanced AI capabilities to redefine customer interactions and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Gagan Goyal, General Partner at India Quotient, “We are optimistic about the transformative potential of AI-driven copilots for the call center industry with Human-in-the-Loop. Convin’s focus on boosting agent productivity and customer retention, backed by a strong team, makes this investment an exciting opportunity.”

Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures added, “Convin has rapidly scaled their AI-driven products for customer-facing teams, achieving strong market fit. With this investment, they’re set to reach new milestones in product development, technology, and sales, positioning them to seize opportunities in the AI-driven contact center space.”